Espaço das Américas is renamed Espaço Unimed

From now on, Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo, is renamed Espaço Unimed. Celebrating 20 years of existence, the traditional São Paulo show house takes on a new name for the first time, in a naming rights action completely aligned with the values ​​of Central Nacional Unimed and its purpose of taking care not only of physical health, but also of mental health. , promoting culture, leisure, diversity and meetings between people. An investment whose main objective is to contribute with positive experiences for the city and the general public, in line with the vision of growth and diversification of strategic partnerships of the Unimed brand.















For Central Nacional Unimed, health, an essential condition for life, goes far beyond physical care. It includes being at ease with the mind, having good relationships and doing activities that bring pleasure to life. Music and art are paths to well-being and very important factors in mental health care. “It is a great pleasure for all of us, at Central Nacional Unimed, to take the Unimed brand to a space that is a reference in quality entertainment for people from São Paulo and Brazilians.

Democratic, diverse and accessible, Espaço Unimed is for everyone, affirming our commitment to offering options that guarantee the well-being of all”, says Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of Central Nacional Unimed.

Over the years, Unimed has built a caring and reciprocity relationship with the cities in which it operates and the way in which it can improve people’s quality of life. The Unimed Space is one of several Unimed actions in this sense. The brand is already present in São Paulo with Teatro Unimed and Academia Unimed, in the Villa Lobos park, with the partnership of Rentbrella umbrellas, initiatives for the care of squares in three neighborhoods of the capital, in addition to several social investment organizations. and environmental (Unimed Institutes), always reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and socio-environmental responsibility policies.

The current Espaço Unimed was inaugurated in 2002 by Grupo São Paulo Eventos, which has more than 50 years of experience in the entertainment business, including iconic venues in São Paulo, such as Olympia, Toco, Contramão, Overnight, among others, and is now responsible for by Espaço das Américas, Expo Barra Funda and Villa Country. For Marco Antônio Tobal Junior, managing partner of the Group, “we are very proud to have the Unimed brand associated with this initiative that, in its two decades of existence, has contributed to transforming an important region of the city of São Paulo and served as a stage for for attractions in Brazil and the world, offering high technical quality to producers, artists, companies and the general public”. And Alejandro Figueroa, founding partner of Grupo São Paulo Eventos, adds: “We work for a better, more inclusive, diverse city that always brings joy to everyone who lives or passes through it. Like us, Unimed is dedicated to promoting a better quality of life for people, which gives us the certainty that an even brighter future is to come”.

Espaço Unimed, an even more modern and vibrant venue

While celebrating 20 years of existence, Espaço Unimed is constantly evolving, getting better every day. Inspired by Athos Bulcão, new visual concepts bring together graphics and colors that reinforce the idea of ​​a plural house, open to everyone and to any artistic and cultural expression, inclusive, without distinction or any kind of prejudice. A space of joy, welcoming and intense, where the celebration of life is always present.

Located in Barra Funda, west of São Paulo, with easy access, close to the Barra Funda subway station, Espaço Unimed is a venue for shows and events with a flexible configuration and capacity to hold up to 8,000 people in a usable area of ​​3,450 m². Its history is marked by a diversified program of national and international attractions, with more than 1 thousand concerts performed, which have attracted about 4 million people to date. Among the names that have passed through its stage, Bruce Springsteen, Roberto Carlos, Ed Sheeran, Ivete Sangalo, Los Hermanos, Faith no More, Morrissey, Noel Gallagher, Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Robert Plant, Slash, Tears for Fears, Tiësto, Titans, among many others.

