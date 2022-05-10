Food insecurity increases risk of developing diabetes, study finds – 05/09/2022

Food insecurity in adults can increase the risk of developing diabetes in 10 years, indicates a study from Washington State University (USA).

The research, published in the Journal or Nutrition in March, analyzed data from 4,000 adults available on Add Health (National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health to Adult Health).

People between the ages of 24 and 32 who said they had some concerns about a lack of food in the last year had higher rates of diabetes in the future, according to diagnoses they themselves reported or confirmed through blood glucose tests.

“When we look at the data 10 years later, we see this separation in diabetes prevalence: those who experienced risk of food insecurity in young adulthood are more likely to have diabetes in middle adulthood,” researcher Cassandra Nguyen, lead author, explained in a note. of the study.

Understand food insecurity

Food insecurity corresponds to the difficulty in having adequate food, reaching levels of extreme food deprivation. It can be chronic or temporary.

The tables are divided into three levels:

Light: when there is uncertainty about the access and quality of food, as well as opting for inferior products – ultra-processed, for example – to prioritize quantity in meals;

Moderate: adults prioritize feeding children in the household –if any– and then significantly skip eating);

Severe: extreme food deprivation, also affecting children.

What is the relationship with diabetes?

The researchers have not directly established the reasons for the development of diabetes. However, food insecurity is associated with a diet with low nutritional values, which can contribute to the emergence of chronic conditions – depending mainly on the foods present in the diet.

“Eating according to dietary guidelines tends to cost more money and can cost more time. It’s not always affordable for families who have limitations,” says Nguyen.