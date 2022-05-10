France and European Commission support reforms to make EU more efficient

The president of France and the president of the European Commission on Monday (9) supported a revision of the treaties of the European Union (EU) to make the bloc more efficient, in a proposal received with hostility by several member countries.

“It will be necessary to reform the texts, of course. One of the paths to this reform would be to convene a convention to review the treaties,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

In his speech at the closing of the Conference on the Future of Europe, Macron expressed his wish that this review be discussed at the summit of European leaders scheduled for 23 and 24 June.

At the ceremony, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her support for the revision of the treaties “to permanently improve the functioning of our democracy”.

“I’ve always argued that voting unanimously in some key areas just doesn’t make sense anymore if we want to move faster,” Von der Leyen said.

The Conference on the Future of Europe, an initiative that debated for a year with citizens of EU countries on ways to improve the functioning of their institutions, presented its recommendations and proposals this Monday.

In addition to ending the unanimous vote on some issues, the package of proposals also suggests reforming the treaties so that the EU institutions extend their powers to currently limited areas, such as defense and public health.

For the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, the Conference “showed that there is a gap between what people expect and what Europe is able to offer at the moment”. Therefore, he asked “not to waste any more time” on EU reforms.

– Caution –

Thirteen countries expressed opposition to such changes to give the EU more powers or change its functioning.

“We are not in favor of reckless and premature attempts to launch” such a procedure, ten of these countries wrote in an open letter.

The reform of the EU’s fundamental treaties is an issue that generates caution in many capitals, as it is an extraordinarily complex process.

If modified, these agreements would have to be ratified again by all countries in the bloc, with a referendum being required in some of them.

In his speech, Macron also mentioned the need to serve non-EU countries and proposed the creation of a “European political community”.

Such a mechanism, he said, would provide a common space for countries that do not belong to the EU but share political values ​​and visions.

This community “would allow democratic European nations that adhere to our core values ​​to find a new space for political cooperation, security and collaboration,” Macron told the European Parliament.

Faced with the invasion of its territory by Russia, Ukraine requested accession “without delay” to the EU, but the countries and institutions of the bloc reacted cautiously, as the process is extremely long and complex.

Macron stressed that even if Ukraine is recognized as a candidate for accession – an essential step in the procedure – “we know very well that the process takes years or, often, decades”.

“Participation would not jeopardize future membership of the European Union, nor would it prevent those who have left the bloc,” Macron said, in an apparent reference to the United Kingdom.