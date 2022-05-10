How to end sugar addiction?

HOW DOES SUGAR ADDICTION OCCUR?

Sugar acts on reward centers in the brain that release a neurotransmitter called dopamine , responsible for the sensation of pleasure. Furthermore, from a clinical point of view, sugar addiction is actually synonym for carbohydrate craving as it increases the percentage of tryptophan in the blood, an amino acid precursor of another important neurotransmitter: serotonin commonly known as the happiness hormone.

That’s why after consuming sugar, you start to feel much better, you even have a small feeling of euphoria and the body regulates itself naturally. However, you get used to it and stops producing these two neurotransmitters (dopamine and serotonin) by itself .



At this point is where sugar tolerance has already developed , for which each time, to feel that effect that we described at the beginning, a greater amount will be needed, to a greater or lesser degree, when glucose levels fall again in the blood: tiredness , irritation, nervousness or lack of concentration are some of the consequences when you don’t give the amount your body (increasingly) needs.

WANT TO KNOW IF YOU HAVE A SUGAR ADDICTION?

Read these questions that we propose below. If you answer three or more questions in the affirmative, we confirm that you are addicted to sugar.

You feel energy dips throughout the day; especially mid-morning or mid-afternoon?

You consume refined or whole sugar, honey, syrups, chocolates, etc. regularly during the day?

Do you usually consume bread, pasta and white rice, cookies, cereal for breakfast and some other sweets every day?

Do you eat any foods that do not contain protein (such as meat, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds, legumes or dairy products)?

Do you have trouble waking up in the morning and moving on?

If you answered three or more with a resounding yes, you’d better keep reading.

HOW TO GET OUT OF SUGAR?

The first recommendation is that you gradually reduce the amount of sugar added food to recover its natural flavor and reduce its consumption. We leave you some tips to achieve it. always look for consume fresh products : fruits, vegetables, legumes, meat, fish or nuts. Eat vegetables for lunch and dinner, these being the most abundant part of the dish . Reduce cereal consumption and, where appropriate, always choose whole grains. With the good fats in every meal , such as avocado, extra virgin olive oil, seeds or nuts. In addition, they are very satiating. Track each day’s intake with a protein rich product to lower the glycemic level of food. For example, instead of just eating fruit, accompany it with nuts or yogurt.

