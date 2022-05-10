Hunt for inmate who escaped with jailer ends in death

Casey White and Vicky White

Credit, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

photo caption,

Inmate Casey White and Correctional Officer Vicky White

A US prison guard who escaped with a murder suspect from an Alabama state prison killed herself when the two were caught, US officials said.

Vicky White, 58, died in hospital after she and Casey White (who is not related to her), 38, were arrested in Indiana following a police chase.

The two had disappeared from a prison in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29.

It is believed that they were having an affair.

