Hunt for inmate who escaped with jailer ends in death

A US prison guard who escaped with a murder suspect from an Alabama state prison killed herself when the two were caught, US officials said.

Vicky White, 58, died in hospital after she and Casey White (who is not related to her), 38, were arrested in Indiana following a police chase.

The two had disappeared from a prison in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29.

It is believed that they were having an affair.

According to authorities, they were last seen when she was transporting him for a fake mental health assessment.

This was White’s last working day before his retirement. She had recently sold her home and told colleagues that she planned to spend more time at the beach.

On Monday night, the Vanderburgh County, Indiana coroner’s office confirmed that Vicky White died at a local hospital after shooting herself while being arrested. More information about her death should be released this Tuesday (10/5), after an autopsy.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the couple’s vehicle crashed after a police chase in Evansville, Indiana, at which point Casey White surrendered.

“We took a dangerous man off the street today. He will never see the light of day again,” the sheriff said.

The US Marshals Service said the two were last seen on Friday of last week (6/5) driving a copper-colored Ford Edge with an Alabama license plate.

White had an impeccable record as a prison guard.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life,” Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told reporters. “If we needed anything from prison, she was the right person, our steady employee. That’s why this is all so shocking.”

Casey White was charged in September 2020 with stabbing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death. He was already serving 75 years for a series of violent crimes in 2015, including vehicle theft and police pursuit.

He reportedly confessed to the murder initially, but later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was awaiting trial in Lauderdale when he disappeared. If he is convicted, he can be executed.