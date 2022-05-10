Influenza vaccination in Mogi das Cruzes starts to serve new target audiences

This Monday (9), the influenza vaccination campaign in Mogi das Cruzes was expanded to new target audiences, according to information from the Municipal Health Department.

As of today, the following groups can receive the immunizing agent: indigenous peoples and quilombola communities; teachers and workers in other functions in regular infant, primary, secondary and higher education schools; and people with disabilities and comorbidities (according to the list below).

Education professionals must present proof of work in schools, such as a payslip or badge, and those with disabilities and/or comorbidities must bring a prescription, exams, report or any medical document that proves their condition. Indigenous people or quilombolas also need to present proof of ethnicity.

The vaccination campaign continues in all health units and in Pró-Hiper, with access by car or on foot, from 9 am to 4 pm. All adults must appear with a personal document with photo, CPF and proof of previous doses against Covid-19 because, if possible and depending on the unit, you can perform or indicate the application.

comorbidities

Clinical risk categories with seasonal influenza vaccine indication

Clinical risk category indications chronic respiratory disease Asthma using inhaled or systemic corticosteroids (Moderate or Severe); COPD; Bronchiectasis; Cystic Fibrosis; Interstitial lung diseases; Bronchopulmonary dysplasia; Pulmonary arterial hypertension; Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity. chronic heart disease Congenital heart disease; Systemic arterial hypertension with comorbidity;Ischemic heart disease; Heart failure. chronic kidney disease Kidney disease stages 3,4 and 5;Nephrotic syndrome;Patient on dialysis. chronic liver disease Biliary atresia; Chronic hepatitis; Cirrhosis. chronic neurological disease Conditions in which respiratory function may be compromised by neurological disease; Consider the individual clinical needs of patients including: Stroke, Individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and similar conditions; Inherited and degenerative diseases of the nervous or muscular system; Severe neurological impairment. Diabetes Diabetes Mellitus type I and type II in medication use. immunosuppression Congenital or acquired immunodeficiency Immunosuppression by disease or medication obese Grade III obesity. transplanted Solid organs; Bone marrow. carriers of trisomies Down Syndrome, Klinefelter Syndrome, Wakany Syndrome, among other trisomies Source: Ministry of Health

Covid-19

The update of doses against Covid-19 in Mogi das Cruzes continues to be done by Click Vaccine.

The deadline for application of the second dose for those vaccinated with Astrazeneca is eight weeks after the 1st dose; for Pfizer 12 years+ it is 21 days after the 1st dose; for pediatric Pfizer (ages 5 to 11) it is eight weeks after the 1st dose; for Coronavac 18 years or older, 15 days after 1st dose; and for Coronavac aged 6 to 17 years, 28 days after the 1st dose.

The deadlines for application of the booster dose for people over 18 years old are four months for those vaccinated with the 1st and 2nd dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Coronavac. The same period is necessary for the application of the additional dose for elderly people aged 60 years and over.

Anyone who has any questions can contact SIS 160.