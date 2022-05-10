know if someone is reading your conversations

WhatsApp is the famous application chat, known for its green icon and its various tool options, such as send text message, audio message, photo, video, temporary photo and video, audio call, video call, send location in real time and several other features.

It is a communication application that can be downloaded on various mobile devices and, above all, it is an application that facilitates communication between people, regardless of whether in short or long distance, after all, solving problems by phone, nowadays, It is more practical for many people.

However, when downloading this application from your cell phone’s app store, it is necessary that some care be taken into account, after all, someone could be accessing all your data. conversationand you are not even aware.

So that you don’t suffer, then, with any kind of problem related to your data, we separate here some tips that you should take when connecting your WhatsApp.

Cautions when accessing WhatsApp

The famous application, in addition to all the tools available, also allows connection through a computer, where, to connect, it is simple, just scan the QR code from the computer on the cell phone and, thus, you will have access to your conversations.

However, before closing the browser, there is a care that must be taken into account, aiming to protect all the data of your conversations. In this case, care is, before closing the browser, make sure to disconnect your WhatsApp account from the computer.

To disconnect is simple, just click on the three dots that appear in the upper left corner, and select the “disconnect” option, thus, you will have a better guarantee that your message data is properly secure and that no information will be leaked.

How to know if someone is connected to your WhatsApp?

If you are in doubt whether or not you have disconnected your WhatsApp from your computer, just follow the step-by-step instructions that we have separated here and check whether your application is connected to any other device or not. Look: