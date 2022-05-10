Macron says peacebuilding will be done without ‘humiliating’ Russia | World

disclosure French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia cannot be excluded from peacebuilding

French President Emmanuel Macron defended this Monday (9), in a speech to the European Parliament, that, in order to end the war in Ukraine, peace will have to be built without “humiliating” Russia.

“Tomorrow we will have a peace to build. We must never forget that. We will have to do it with Ukraine and Russia around the table”, said the French leader, emphasizing that “this is not done with mutual exclusion, and not even with the humiliation of either party”.

In a speech in Strasbourg for the closing ceremony of the Conference on the Future of Europe, Macron also said that “when peace returns to European territory”, it will be necessary to “build new security balances” without “ever giving in to temptation or humiliation, nor to the spirit of vengeance.”

The French leader referred to the Treaty of Versailles, concluded after the First World War and marked by the “humiliation” of Germany, and recalled that “the paths of peace have already been devastated too much in the past”.

For him, the Europeans need to “do everything so that Ukraine can resist”, as well as “preserve peace in the rest of the continent and avoid any escalation” of the war with Moscow.

The French leader also defended the creation of a “European political community” to incorporate candidates for accession to the European Union (EU), such as Ukraine, since the entire process under way could take “decades”.

According to him, this community “would allow democratic European nations adhering to our core values ​​to find a new space for political contribution, security and cooperation.”

“We should be proud of these effective elections, without which we would not be here today to talk about this. Being effective means responding in a compact way without leaving anyone behind. And for that it will be necessary to reform the Treaties”, he emphasized to the European Parliament.

Macron also recalled that, faced with the invasion of its territory by Russia, Ukraine requested accession “without delay” to the EU, but the countries and institutions of the bloc reacted cautiously, as the process is extremely long and complex.

The French president said that “even if Ukraine is recognized as a candidate for accession – an essential step in the procedure – we know perfectly well that the process takes many years, or several decades”.

According to Macron, several countries currently have the formal status of candidate for accession (Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey), and he added that while the process continues, it is necessary to politically adhere to them.

Finally, the head of state stressed that new sanctions against Russia will continue to be adopted “to stop the war, but we will also act responsibly to prevent the conflict from spreading further”.