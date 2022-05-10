Ministry of Health includes second drug against Covid-19 in SUS

The Ministry of Health announced last Friday, 6th, that the drug Paxlovid will be included in the list of medicines of the Unified Health System (SUS). The substance is the first against mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 to be incorporated into the SUS.

Manufactured by Pfizer, Paxlovid is made up of two antivirals, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. The medication is indicated for patients who are at high risk of complications, to prevent mild and moderate cases from evolving into severe cases of the disease.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Initial uses of Paxlovid will be in immunocompromised patients or those aged 65 years or older. The indication is for cases who have tested positive for Covid-19 within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Paxlovid is the second drug against Covid-19 in the SUS

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended the use of Paxlovid in SUS at a meeting on Thursday, 5th. With the publication in the Official Gazette (DOU), the SUS has 180 days to start using the drug.

In March, Conitec had approved the use of another medication against covid-19 in the public system. Baricitinib, from the laboratory Ely Lilly, was already registered in Brazil to fight rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

Baricitinib was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for severe cases of Covid-19, being the first drug against the disease in Brazil. With authorization, the Paxlovid is the second of its kind to have its use regulated, and the first for mild cases of the disease.

More about Covid-19

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags