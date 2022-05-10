‘My body can’t go on’: the touching farewell of a presenter with terminal cancer

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on ‘My body can’t go on’: the touching farewell of a presenter with terminal cancer 3 Views

Deborah James
photo caption,

Deborah James is the presenter of the BBC’s You, Me and the Big C podcast, which discusses the lives of people with cancer.

A podcast presenter in the UK gave a moving farewell on Instagram after six years of treatment for bowel cancer.

“My body just can’t go on anymore,” Deborah James said in a post on social media, saying she doesn’t know how much time she has left.

Deborah James is the host of the BBC’s You, Me and the Big C podcast, which discusses the lives of people with cancer. She said the past six months have been “heartbreaking” but that she is “surrounded by love”.

James was diagnosed in 2016 and has made several posts about her treatment to her more than 300,000 Instagram followers.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Sesab warns of resistant bacteria in three hospitals in Salvador in 2022 – News – Health

Vancomycin-resistant enterococci. This bacterium, highly adapted to the hospital environment, is already in Salvador and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved