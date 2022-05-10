Mystery deaths in the Bahamas. “The legs and arms were swollen”

HThere are new details about the mysterious death of three Americans – two men and a woman – at a resort in the Bahamas on Friday. A fourth person was hospitalized.

Speaking to ABC News, the son of some fatalities, Austin Chiarella, revealed that he spoke to his mother, who is hospitalized, on Saturday. The couple was in the Bahamas to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The woman told her son that she woke up and realized that she “could not move” and that her husband, one of the fatal victims, was lying on the floor.

“Her legs and arms were swollen and she couldn’t move and screamed for someone to come in,” Austin said. “I am heartbroken. My father was everything to me,” she added.

On Sunday, according to CNN, the woman was being treated at a hospital in Miami.

It is recalled that the authorities have an investigation underway, having already clarified that, for now, “there are no suspicions of crime”.

The bodies were found in different places: Austin’s parents were in one village at the resort and the other couple was in another village – the latter had reported signs of illness the night before the deaths.

“Both individuals showed signs of a seizure. Officers examined the bodies and found no signs of trauma,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

Authorities are now awaiting the autopsy report to determine the causes of death.

“A health emergency was initially reported and, following our protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” Sandals Resorts announced in a statement, adding that it is supporting the investigation and the guests’ families.

The interim Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, revealed that he asked the Ministry of Health to create a delegation to look into the case.

On Facebook, a hotel guest raised speculation, saying the cause of the deaths could be related to an air conditioning failure.

