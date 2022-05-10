New fatality after plastic surgery in BH – Renato Assis

After the fatality, the doctor and clinic publicly expressed their regrets over what had happened. (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure) At the end of April, there was another case of death resulting from complications after plastic surgery, in Belo Horizonte/MG. The patient was a 29-year-old girl who underwent liposuction and mammoplasty with prosthesis on 04/08/2022, suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. After days of hospitalization, he died 15 days later.

After the fatality, the doctor and the clinic publicly expressed their regrets over what had happened and informed that there was no deviation or failure in their conduct, and that the patient was adequately cared for at all times.

The autopsy report has not even been released by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) so far. The intercurrence that occurred is not naturally associated with medical error. The surgeon responsible for the case is duly registered with the CRM-MG and has the title of specialist in Plastic Surgery. And it was not disclosed any data that indicates any medical misconduct, which may have generated the complication and death of the patient.

However, as is customary in cases like this, the news made all the headlines immediately, being treated in the worst possible way by the doctor and clinic (which were never implicated in any case of medical malpractice). Numerous reports were published, with inferences about the conduct of the doctor and clinic, and accusations of negligence and “medical error”. Also noteworthy is the fact that the case is being investigated by the homicide police station in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The case portrays the tragic situation in which society and the media place the parties involved in any fatality. For social lynching occurs before any technical analysis of evidence, or trial by justice. And in the case of fatalities in plastic surgery, the practice is for the patient to be immediately identified as a victim, and the doctor as a terrible executioner.

Obviously, we do not question here the role of victim of the patient in question, as well as of other patients in similar cases. It would be absurd to preliminarily blame the patient herself for her cardiorespiratory arrest. However, we can say the same about the doctor, until proven otherwise. Not all adverse events are preventable, nor are they attributable to the responsible surgeon. Medicine is not an exact science, and the doctor will never have complete control over the outcome of a surgery, or any other treatment.

Of course, there are many cases where doctors make mistakes, causing harm to patients. However, there are even more cases of patients who neglect the advice of doctors, and worsen their own health status. And we were only able to differentiate them with due investigation of the facts, with the analysis of the medical record (a document that encompasses the entire clinical history), and all other existing records of the event.

As with all invasive (and even non-invasive) medical procedures, plastic surgery involves many risks, even in the case of a young and healthy patient, and with the adoption of all precautionary measures. And as long as these risks are duly informed to the patient and he/she gives his/her consent, he/she assumes the risks of an eventual bad result (except when this is due to the doctor’s fault). Because unavoidable adverse events can occur in any procedure, and are not synonymous with medical failure.

Apparently, so far, in the present case, the doctor is as much a victim of the intercurrence as the patient (obviously, in totally different proportions). For the doctor is already paying dearly for a mistake he apparently didn’t make.

We need to reflect on the aesthetic pressure exerted by our society, especially on women. In an interview, the patient’s mother stated: “She had a beautiful body, but these girls are overly concerned (about having plastic surgery)”. This is a sad reality, which affects increasingly younger girls.

But we also need to reflect on the way in which these cases are approached. Both by the press and by society itself, especially on social networks. The murder of reputations that as a rule occurs, even when there is no indication of the doctor’s guilt, absurd and criminal.

For although in the courts and police stations the principles of contradictory and full defense are duly observed, in addition to the presumption of innocence of the accused, on the internet (the public square of the modern era) the summary conviction, and the stoning occurs instantly. With no possibility of defense, and with refinements of cruelty.

Whether or not the doctor was responsible for the complication and the patient’s death will only be known at the end of the investigations, and after due process of law. Condemn it summarily an error. If you support this practice, be very careful. Well, tomorrow, the accused could be you.

Renato Assis lawyer, specialist in Medical and Dental Law for 15 years, and legal and scientific advisor to ANADEM. founder and CEO of the firm that bears his name, headquartered in Belo Horizonte/MG and active throughout the country.

