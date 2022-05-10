New Florida law institutes classes on ‘evils of communism’

Legislation also makes November 7 a day to remember victims of ideology

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday for students in the state to receive guidance on “the dangers and evils of communism.” The new legislation still determines that a day be dedicated to remember victims of the ideology.

Law HB 395 was signed in the Freedom Tower, an emblematic building in Miami where the first exiles from Cuba were received in the early 1960s. At the time, the Republican was surrounded by government officials and leaders of the Cuban community and exile.

Under this law passed by the Republican-dominated Florida Congress, the more than 100 million people worldwide who are “victims of communism” will be remembered on November 7.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ukraine and China were the countries most mentioned in the act led by DeSantis, who seeks to be re-elected for a second term in elections in November this year.

Rosa María Payá, daughter of Cuban opposition leader Oswaldo Payá, thanked DeSantis for this initiative. Oswaldo died in 2012 along with Harold Cepero, in a traffic accident that, according to his family’s complaints to international organizations, was caused by Cuban security agents.

Payá, who spoke at the lecture Honoring the Victims of Communism, mentioned in his speech his father and the more than 1,000 political prisoners he said are currently being held in Cuba. She accused the Cuban regime of having caused “the collapse of the democracies of Venezuela and Nicaragua”.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez, of Cuban origin, said that if there is one place in the world where the importance of freedom is known, it is Miami, because of the many exiles it has received.

In Spanish, Núñez said that “Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans are united in the fight for freedom”. She pointed out that this legislation is “important” because “it will not only educate our children, but also our children’s children.”

Also speaking briefly was Florida’s new Commissioner of Education, Manny Diaz, also of Cuban origin. He will oversee enforcement of the law: that high school students will receive at least 45 minutes of instruction per year on communism starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Students will be taught how the suffering of communist regimes is caused “through the suppression of free speech, poverty, hunger, emigration and systematic violence”.

See too