Number of Brazilians without health insurance increases

Only 32.5% of the population of the capital uses the health plan service, this represents about 970 thousand people

Between 2018 and 2021, the number of brasilienses without health insurance increased by 4.3%, according to the District Survey by Household Sample (PDAD), by Codeplan (Companhia de Planejamento do Distrito Federal).

A possible explanation for this decrease is that, with the worsening of the global economic crisis influenced by the covid-19 pandemic and, now, by the war between Ukraine and Russia, having a health plan has become, even more, a luxury.

According to the study, released this Monday (09), currently, only 32.5% of the population of the capital uses this service, this represents about 970 thousand people. Although not broken down in the analysis, many people migrated to cheaper services.

One of these people is Juliete Oliveira, 44, who, last year, had to change her plan. “I was on a health plan that became too expensive for me and I had to change it. My brother used a more affordable one and, when I made the budget, I saw that it was R$400 cheaper”, explains the student.

At the time, Juliete paid R$ 1,200 in the health plan and in the new one she started to pay R$ 800 for the same services. However, as the value of the service is based on the age of the user, today she joined a new group of the plan and paid R$ 1,200 again. “I’m already thinking about other alternatives”, she finishes.

What was already high in the last week has increased even more. Last Tuesday (03), health plan operators announced price readjustments by 15%. The companies’ justification was record medical-hospital spending after several people, frightened by the pandemic, decided to suspend consultations, exams and elective surgeries and operators’ expenses plummeted. When coronavirus cases and deaths became under control, customers returned to using services at once.

Public health

Another point analyzed by the research is the use of public health in the capital. According to Codeplan, in 2021, 1.6 million people from Brasilia sought the public service to treat diseases, get vaccinated, undergo exams and preventive consultations or seek help for accidents and injuries.



Contrary to expectations, the number of visits in the Plano Piloto (19.4%) was higher than in other cities. That is, part of the population left their Administrative Regions (RAs) to seek assistance in the Plan.