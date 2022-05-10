Paraíba’s CRM carries out ethical interdiction of the pediatric emergency at the HU in Cajazeiras | Paraíba

The pediatric urgency and emergency sector of the Hospital Universitário Júlio Bandeira, in Cajazeiras, was closed on Monday (9) by inspectors from the Regional Council of Medicine of Paraíba (CRM-PB).

The inspection took place in the afternoon, after a shortage of pediatricians and lack of continued medical care was found.

According to Bruno Leandro de Souza, CRM inspection director, the sector must work “24 hours a day, seven days a week, without interruption”. But that, according to him, has not been happening at various times over the course of a week.

“The assistance was impaired. There was no alternative other than ethical interdiction”, he explained, noting that it is necessary to discuss the emergency hiring of professionals who can provide the service in an efficient and effective way.

With the ban, patients who need urgent and emergency medical care in pediatrics should look for other hospitals in the region.

In a note, the HU in Cajazeiras explained that it has maintained a dialogue with authorities from the municipalities that comprise the region polarized by Cajazeiras, in order to find the best solution to the problems that interfere with pediatric care in the region. The hospital explained that it has already recruited almost a thousand pediatricians in the last competition alone, but has not been successful in filling all the vacancies.

The note also says that the lack of structure for urgent and emergency pediatric care in the municipality, such as an UPA, led the hospital to dedicate about 80% of its care to primary care, of low complexity. This index, according to the unit, demonstrates that the HU emergency care unit has been misused by the local health network, as an undue extension of primary care.