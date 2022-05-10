Party Miners: NVIDIA RTX 30 GPUs LHR Fully Unlocked

LHR can be “turned off” on almost all Ampere GPUs

When Nvidia released its Ampere architecture graphics card, with Lite Hash Rate (LHR) being sold as an Ethereum “anti-mining limiter”, the world knew it was only a matter of time before someone or a team broke the lock. . NiceHash, the company that designed the QuickMiner software and Excavator miner, has finally cracked Nvidia’s algorithm, freeing up LHR graphics cards for their 100% Ethereum mining performance.

Since the introduction of the LHR a year ago, many have tried to circumvent the anti-mining limiter. Mining software like NBMiner managed to recover up to 70% of performance on LHR graphics cards. Meanwhile, other programs like T-Rex were more creative and allowed simultaneous mining of two different cryptocurrencies to make good use of the remaining 30%. Capitalizing on the hopes of miners, a “shady” team released an alleged LHR Mining Unlocker, which turned out to be malware.

QuickMiner only supports the DaggerHashimoto (Ethash) algorithm in its current state. The software works fine on Windows, but Linux miners will have to wait until NiceHash enables support for the feature.

– Continues after advertising –

LHR can be turned off on almost video cards

The developer said that QuickMiner can unlock almost all Ampere-architected video cards, the main exceptions are GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, which supposedly use a newer LHR algorithm (LHRv3).

Graphics card prices are dropping and we’re starting to see better availability at retailers, with some GPUs selling at close to the MSRP. Therefore, the arrival of QuickMiner should not influence the current state of the market, unless large corporations want to buy everything before the transition from Ethereum to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), often referred to as “The Merge”.

We see this as unlikely considering current profitability, even on a 3080 Ti, is around $3.50 a day and would still need nearly a year to break even at current rates. Initially scheduled for June, The Merge will not be finished quickly, as the Ethereum developer, Tim Beiko, posted on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if Nvidia responds to this with updated drivers or implements LHRv3 on the remaining GPUs. However, it may not be worth the effort at this point, and all existing and previous LHRv2 cards can stay on current drivers for optimal mining performance.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has been unlocked to 890W with BIOS for extreme overclocking

And the graphics card goes further in benchmark



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware