Prison guard and escaped inmate had a relationship for two years

THE prison guard accused of helping an inmate from an Alabama prison, in the USA, to escape would have had a relationship with the man for two years.

Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, escaped from prison together on April 29, the day the woman was due to retire from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Note that although they have the same surname, the two had no previous relationship.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NBC that the two are believed to have been in a relationship for at least two years, which was marred by several phone calls.

Casey White, 38, is accused of the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. The man will have admitted to being the author of the crime in 2020, already arrested for other crimes. Vicky had worked in that prison for 16 years.

