PS Plus shows 600,000 fewer subscribers in report

Sony’s latest fiscal report showed a drop in PS Plus subscribers. The Japanese giant ended the period with about 600,000 fewer subscribers compared to the third quarter. Currently, there are 47.4 million customers on the service – before, there were 48 million.

The data refer to the range from January to March 2022, which closes the 2021 fiscal year. In addition to the decrease in PlayStation Plus, the flow of active players on PSN showed a similar behavior. Check out:

Number of PS Plus subscribers: 47.4 million;

Number of monthly active users on PSN: 106 million;

Now, Sony’s focus is on the launch of the new PS Plus. The service, remodeled with three new categories, will make its debut in Brazil on June 13th. The tiers will be as follows:

“Essential”: The plan will have the same benefits as the current subscription, costing BRL 34.90 a month, BRL 84.90 quarterly or BRL 199.90 annually.

a month, quarterly or annually. “Extra”: with the price BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per year, subscribers will have access to over 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalogue.

a month, per quarter or per year, subscribers will have access to over 400 PS4 and PS5 games in the catalogue. “Deluxe”: will be out for BRL 59.90 monthly, BRL 159.90 quarterly or BRL 389.90 per annum. The option includes the benefits of “Essential” and “Extra”, in addition to 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles.

monthly, quarterly or per annum. The option includes the benefits of “Essential” and “Extra”, in addition to 340 PS1, PS2 and PSP titles. The “Premium”, with all the news above, more games via streaming and PS3 games, unfortunately, will not be available in Brazil.

In addition to PS Plus data, Sony highlights PS5 sales

Sony didn’t hit its PS5 sales target. According to the fiscal report presented this morning (10), 19.3 million units of the console were sold. Check out!