PS3 and PS Vita receive firmware update with PSN changes

Sony has released new firmware updates for PS3 and PS Vita versions 4.89 and 3.74 respectively.

On both platforms, we have the following changes:

It is no longer possible to create a PSN account on PS3 or PS Vita;

It is no longer possible to manage some settings on your account;

It is necessary to generate a password via device to log into PSN.

For that last item, that means you need to have Two Factor Authentication (2FA) enabled for your PSN account and create a temporary password to log in.

It is worth noting that, despite being a firmware update that simply removes online functionality, it can actually help the stability of the platform. As we’ve reported several times over the last few months, the PS Store for PS Vita (and PS3 as well) always had some kind of problem, such as PSOne Classics licenses expiring or even no content for sale.

See below for the official text from PlayStation about the new PS3 update. The description of the PS Vita update is not yet on the official website. So, if you want details in the same way, we recommend that you keep an eye on this page.

Playstation 3 – Version 4.89

A PlayStation 3 system software update was released on 5/10/22. To download PS3 system software version 4.89, you need at least 200MB of free space on your PS3 hard drive (system update) or removable storage media (PC update).

Always update your PS5 system to the latest version of the system software. By upgrading, you can enjoy additional features, improve usability, and improve security.

Right-click and select “save as” to start the download.

Signing in to PlayStation Network now requires a device password to further secure the account.

PlayStation Network account creation and some account management features are no longer available on the console. Use your PC or mobile device browser to use account management features with improved performance, speed and security.