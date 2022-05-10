‘Red!’ Scarlet sky over Chinese city causes panic in the population – News

Images shared in recent days show the sky over the island city of Zhoushan, China, completely red. A rare phenomenon, which aroused a series of fears in the residents of the region.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, the incident became one of the main topics commented on by users of Sina Weibo, a local social network similar to Twitter.





The recordings compiled in the video above were originally posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

"I started stocking up on supplies," commented one user, in one of the posts about the scarlet sky on the net.





However, the Zhoushan Meteorological Department went public to calm the population and provide an explanation for the bizarre occurrence.



As reported by the Global Times, the main newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, the reddish sky was the result of the optical phenomena of refraction and scattering of light emitted by vessels anchored in the local port.





Properties that gained amplitude with the cloudy and rainy weather recorded in the region in recent days.

"More water in the atmosphere forms aerosols that refract and scatter light from fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public."



