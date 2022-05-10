Romance between inmate and prison guard who helped him escape ends in US capture and death – News

Police in the United States announced last Monday (9) that they detained in the state of Indiana a “extremely dangerous” prisoner and the death of the prison guard who helped him escape from a prison in Alabama, in the south of the country.

Vanderburgh County officials confirmed to AFP that they are “investigating the death of agent Vicky White.





The former prison system employee died at 19:00 (21:00 GMT) and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Vicky White and Casey White, who were reportedly in a relationship, were intercepted by police after 10 days of stalking that attracted American media attention.

The couple were in a vehicle in Evansville, in the heart of the Midwest, when police began chasing them, said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The woman “shot herself and was seriously injured,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told CNN.

“During the pursuit, the vehicle had an accident. Casey White turned himself in,” Singleton reported hours earlier.

The couple traveled hundreds of miles and passed through at least four states. Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, share the same last name but are not related.

Authorities said the two had a romantic relationship, which fascinated Americans. The escape looks like a movie script and took place on April 29, the day the agent stopped working to retire.

A video shows the employee escorting the detainee, with feet and hands tied, to a police car. He was taken out of prison for an alleged psychological evaluation in court.





The woman, described by the county prosecutor as “the most reliable person in the prison”, transferred him to another vehicle in a parking lot at a nearby shopping mall.

Investigators found that Vicky White sold her home weeks before the escape and withdrew $90,000 in cash from various banks.

The story of the fugitives attracted the interest of the American public due to the enormous contrasts: she, a prison guard with an exemplary professional trajectory, and he, a repeat offender with more than two meters in height.

Casey was sentenced to 75 years in prison for a long string of crimes and is also charged with murder after he confessed to killing a 58-year-old woman in 2015.



