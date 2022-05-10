Roraima has 10 municipalities at high risk for dengue, chikungunya and zika | Roraima

Roraima has 10 at high risk and another 5 at medium risk for the occurrence of dengue, Chikungunya and Zika, diseases transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, as shown in the 2nd Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa) released this Monday (9) by the state government.

UPDATE: Initially, the State Department of Health (Sesau) reported that 11 municipalities in Roraima were at high risk for the occurrence of diseases transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. However, it corrected the information to 10 with high risk and five with medium risk. The article was updated at 18:49 on 05/09/2022.

According to the data, Iracema is the municipality with the highest percentage of mosquito infestation, with 12.6%. See the list below:

Alto Alegre – 8.1%; Boa Vista – 5.0%; Cantá – 9.1%; Caroeb – 6.9%; Iracema – 12.6%; Mucajaí – 7.3% Normandy – 4.7%; Pacaraima – 7.7%; São João da Baliza – 4.8%; São Luiz – 4.9%.

Amajari – 3.5%; Bonfim – 1.7%; Caracaraí – 3.9%; Rorainópolis – 3.1%; Uiramutã – 1.0%.

This percentage represents the properties that had mosquito larvae in the LIRAa sample. The higher the percentage of infestation, the greater the risk of transmission of diseases caused by Aedes aegypti.

The LIRAa also indicated a medium risk of Aedes for the municipalities of Caracaraí, with 3.9%; Amajari, with 3.5%; Rorainópolis, with 3.1%; Bonfim, with 1.7%; and Uiramutã, with 1.0%.

“These municipalities need to intensify the activities of home visits and guidance to the population to eliminate any deposit that can serve as breeding grounds for the proliferation of the mosquito”, highlighted Rosângela Santos, manager of the State Center for Control of Yellow Fever and Dengue.

Currently, there is a suspected death from dengue in Boa Vista under investigation, but measures to block and control the disease have already been initiated, the government said.