Russian influencer Alina Fazleeva and her husband Andrey Fazleev attend a press conference in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali (Photo: AFP/SONNY TUMBELAKA)

Russian influencer arrested after posing naked in a sacred tree in Indonesia

Couple to be deported from Bali

A Russian influencer could be sentenced to up to six years in prison and fined R$348,000 for taking a nude photo next to a 700-year-old sacred tree in Bali, Indonesia.

Alina Fazleeva, who has more than 27,000 Instagram followers, was arrested with her husband, Andrey Fazleev, who took the images.

As reported by the British newspaper The Independent, a local resident saw the photo on the social network and reported the couple to the authorities.

The young woman deleted the publication considered offensive and posted an apology with an image in which she appears praying near the same tree.

“I apologize to all Balinese and Indonesians, I regret my actions,” she said in a post.

“I’m so embarrassed, I didn’t mean to offend them in any way, I had absolutely no knowledge of this place,” she added.

Local news agencies said the couple would be deported from Bali.