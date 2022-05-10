Sanctions Are Impacting Russian Arms, Says US | Ukraine and Russia

International sanctions are beginning to have an effect on the Russian arms industry, which is struggling to replace the guided missiles its army uses in Ukraine, due to the electronic components embargo imposed on Russia, an unnamed Pentagon official said on Monday.

Russia has launched so many missiles against Ukraine that it has run out of “precision guided weapons and has problems returning them,” the official, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

“We believe that the sanctions and restrictions on exports, especially of electronic components, have had an effect on the Russian defense industrial base,” he added.

2 of 2 Russia attacks the center of Ukraine’s capital and missile hits residential building — Photo: Jornal Nacional Russia attacks the center of Ukraine’s capital and missile hits residential building – Photo: Jornal Nacional

That’s why they drop unguided bombs on major cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv that don’t distinguish between military targets and apartment buildings, he said.

In addition, Russian forces continue to have supply and discipline problems, including among officers who “refuse to obey orders and advance,” he said.

In the face of Ukrainian resistance, the Russian operation in the south of the country “has hardly made any progress in recent days”, the US Defense Department official pointed out.

In Donbass, “the Russians have not been able to make any significant progress”, he said, something he attributed to the inability of Russian forces to coordinate air strikes and maneuvers on the ground, including the climate that covers the terrain with mud, forcing the tanks to remain on paved roads.