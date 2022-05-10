Search for ‘Pix cell phone’ grows and becomes a phenomenon in Xiaomi stores | Cell

Chinese giant Xiaomi has noticed an increase in the number of customers looking to the brand’s stores in search of the “Pix cell phone”. These are people frightened by the new wave of smartphone thefts and who want a secondary device to have at home. It would be a way to preserve access to apps that handle money.

🔎 Authorities and companies have failed in the face of cell phone thefts

2 of 2 MIUI 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/ TechTudo MIUI 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/ TechTudo

📝 Are Xiaomi phones any good? join the conversation

According to the manager of Xiaomi’s Brazilian operation, Luciano Barbosa, customers want models with an intermediate technical sheet and cheaper prices. In this way, they can remove banking apps from their main smartphone, which they carry in their pocket or purse throughout the day. “This secondary cell phone is chosen to stay in the drawer”, according to Barbosa.

However, the executive advises that Xiaomi users use the security features built into the cell phones. The MIUI interface allows you to create a secure environment that requires an extra password or fingerprint biometrics to release access to the applications chosen by the user. In this way, the account holder makes it difficult to access bank apps.

“It’s unfair to have to buy another cell phone just to make Pix”, completes the brand’s boss in the domestic market. The company is preparing to announce the details of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 in Brazil this Tuesday (10).

Marketing manager Thiago Araripe says the company has reinforced its presence on social networks to explain to customers how to take advantage of the security features of Mi and Redmi products. As much as consumers are willing to pay for this “Pix cell phone”, he says that it is not interesting for Xiaomi to “capitalize” on this problem.

Today, the brand has a physical presence in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.

In the video below, check out the launch of the Redmi Note 11