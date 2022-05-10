See places for the application of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid for the elderly over 70 years old in Fortaleza | Ceará

The City Hall of Fortaleza released the locations of vaccination of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for elderly people over 70 years old who have taken the 3rd dose for at least four months. The application for this audience starts this Monday (9).

The elderly will be attended on demand, without the need for prior scheduling, at six vaccination points, in addition to the health posts that have a vaccination room against Covid.

See 4th dose application sites for seniors over 70 years old:

Events Center (hall and drive);

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy;

Sesi Parangaba;

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room.

Vaccination at health posts in the capital takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm. In the other vaccination points, the service is from 9 am to 5 pm.

The authorization of the application of the 4th dose for the elderly over 70 years in Ceará was announced by the State Health Department (Sesa) last Thursday (5). On Saturday (7), the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), informed the date of the start of the application in Fortaleza.

4th dose for elderly people over 80 years old

The public over 80 is already released to receive the fourth dose since March this year. The service in Fortaleza occurs by appointment.

The care for elderly people aged 80 years and over who missed their fourth dose schedule takes place in the same places where the elderly people aged 70 and over are administered.

vaccination schedule

There will also be this Monday the application of the first, second, third and fourth doses, at specific points.

Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 years who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to those between 12 and 17 years old, registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant women and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance to those who missed the appointment of the second dose of the Janssen brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance for people over 18 years old who missed their third dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Assistance for Fortaleza residents over 18 years old who completed four months of their second dose:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza

Assistance for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who missed their fourth dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Care for seniors aged 80 and over who missed their fourth dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Care for seniors aged 70 and over (spontaneous demand)

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Addresses of health posts

Vaccination at health posts in the capital takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, s/n – Jardim Iracema)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

Zenirton Pereira (475 José Roberto Sales Street – Barra do Ceará)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Pernambuco Street, 1674 – Democritus Rocha)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Eliezer Studart (Rua Tomaz Cavalcante, 545 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Maceió Street, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintinho Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (51 Hugo Victor Street – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, s/n – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bomsucesso)

Waldemar Alcântara (Rua Silveira Filho, 903 – Jockey Club

Antônio Ciríaco de Holanda (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, s/n – Couto Fernandes)

Francis. Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n. Dendê)

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

João Elisio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Acarapé)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

José Walter (Av. José de Araujo Lima, 1631 – 3rd stage – José Walter)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage- Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – Pq. São José)

Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage – Ceará Complex)

Regina Maria Severino (889, Itatiaia Street – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

Acrisio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios Streets – Pedras)

Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Marcus Aurelius (1100 Iracema Street – Santa Filomena)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)