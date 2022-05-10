Sorocaba vaccinates ten people against the flu this Monday (9)

The flu vaccine will be applied to ten public this Monday (9) in Sorocaba. They are: elderly people aged 60 and over, health professionals, children aged between six months and four years, 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous population, quilombola communities, teachers, people with disabilities or comorbidities. This Monday (9), there is also immunization against measles for the age group from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days and health workers.

During the week, there will still be immunization against Covid-19 for all eligible audiences. All vaccines are administered at the 33 Basic Health Units, from 9 am to 3 pm, on the indicated days.

The mixed vaccination schedule remains in effect in the city. Therefore, vaccination campaigns are staggered. In addition to this Monday (9), the immunizing agent against Influenza will be applied on Wednesday (11) and Friday (13), in the same target audiences.

Measles vaccine will be available on the same days. To be attended, children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You also need to bring your vaccination card. In the case of health professionals and teachers, it is also necessary to present proof of employment relationship. Persons with disabilities also need to be provided with a medical report or report. The immunizing agent applied in this campaign is the triple viral agent, which also protects against rubella and mumps.

The doses against Covid-19 will be provided on Tuesday (10) and Thursday (12). Adults and adolescents need to present ID, CPF and proof of vaccination of the dose already received. Children must bring their vaccination card, identity document, CPF or Unified Health System (SUS) card. Children with comorbidities or disabilities must also have proof of the risk condition (exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription or existing registration at the UBS).

If they prefer, parents or guardians can pre-register children on the website. vaccine now. Anyone unable to perform the procedure over the internet may do so directly at the UBSs. (From the Newsroom)