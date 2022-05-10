The Pope to Lgbt People: God is a Father and does not deny any of his children

Francis responds in a handwritten letter in Spanish to some questions asked by Jesuit Father James Martin, engaged in pastoral work with Lgbt people

God’s “style” is “closeness, mercy and tenderness.” So writes Pope Francis in a brief response to questions asked by Jesuit Father James Martin, who carries out his apostolate among Lgbt people.

On May 5th, the religious wrote a note to the Pope in Spanish, asking if he would be willing to answer some of the questions that Lgbt Catholics usually ask him. A few days later, the priest received a handwritten note in Spanish with his answers. The result was a mini-interview published this Monday, May 9, on the website “Outreach”the web page created by the Jesuit.

“About your questions – wrote the Pope – A very simple answer comes to mind.“

What is the most important thing LGBT people need to know about God?

God is Father and does not deny any of his children. And God’s “style” is “closeness, mercy and tenderness.” Along this path you will find God.

What would you like LGBT people to know about the Church?

I would like you to read the book of the Acts of the Apostles. There you will find the image of the living Church.

What do you say to a Lgbt Catholic who has been rejected by the Church?

I would like them to recognize this not as “the rejection of the Church”, but rather as a rejection on the part of “people in the Church”. The Church is a mother and brings together all her children. Take for example the parable of the guests at the banquet: “the righteous, the sinners, the rich and the poor, etc.” (Matthew 22:1-15; Luke 14:15-24). A “selective” Church, of “pure blood”, is not Holy Mother Church, but a sect.

Also in July last year, Pope Francis had sent Father Martin a letter handwritten in Spanish, on the occasion of the webinar “Outreach 2021”, stating that God “draws near with love to each of his children, to each and every one of them. His heart is open to each and every one. He is Father”.

“Thinking of your pastoral work – the Pontiff had written to Father Martin at the time – I see that you continually try to imitate this style of God. You are a priest for all, as God is the Father of all. you so that it can continue like this, being close, compassionate and with great tenderness.”

“I pray for your faithful, your ‘parishioners’ – the Pope concluded, “for all those whom the Lord has placed by your side so that you can take care of them, protect them and make them grow in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ.”