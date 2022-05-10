Three American tourists mysteriously die at Bahamas resort

Bahamas police have opened an investigation into how three American tourists were found dead at a resort on Friday. The guests were staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay hotel in Exuma, one of the archipelagos of the Caribbean country.

Resort staff contacted the George Town Police Station shortly after Friday morning after a man was found unconscious in a village.

In addition to him, another man and his wife were found unconscious in another accommodation at the resort. Authorities confirmed the death of the three shortly after examining them, according to information from the American broadcaster ABC.

Police found the man in the first village lying on the ground with no signs of trauma. In the second village, another body was found huddled against a bathroom wall and the wife was lying on a bed unconscious. All subjects showed signs of a seizure, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

The Bahamas Minister of Health, Dr. Michael Darville said some guests went to a clinic on Thursday with nausea and vomiting and were treated before returning to the resort.

Vincent Chiarella, 64, found dead in a hotel in the Bahamas. His wife, Donnis, was hospitalized. Image: Playback/Twitter

One of the victims was Vincent Chiarella, 60, of Birmingham, Alabama, who was staying at Sandals Emerald Bay with his wife Donnis Chiarella. The trip was to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Donnis survived and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami, Florida, late Saturday afternoon, in stable condition.

Contacted by the press, the couple’s son, Austin, said he learned of the incident through a phone call from the US Embassy on Friday night. He said he was able to talk to his mother when she was hospitalized and recounted the moment when his parents felt unwell.

“She woke up and my dad was lying on the floor, but she couldn’t run to help him because she couldn’t move,” he explained. “Her legs and arms were swollen and she was unable to get out of bed and screamed towards the suite’s hallway for someone to unlock the door and help them.”

Donnis Chiarella told his son that he fell ill on Thursday (5), but thought he was fine after being released from a clinic.

Murder or accident?

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a statement that the cause of death is unknown, but there are no indications of murder.

Even so, authorities believe that some toxic substance diffused by the air conditioning may have contaminated the guests, leading three of them to death. No evidence has yet been identified to support this hypothesis.

Environmental health scientists and doctors are investigating the incident to ensure that the element that caused the deaths does not become a public health risk.

“There is no potential risk to any of the residents of Exuma, nor to the residents of the resort or any other local establishment,” said Minister Darville.