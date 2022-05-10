Two journalists are murdered in Mexico | World

Two journalists were murdered this Monday (9) in the Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said. There are still investigations to understand whether the crime is related to the victims’ profession.

Yessenia Mollinedo, director of the news portal El Veraz, and Sheila García, a reporter for the site, were shot in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the state prosecutor said in a statement.

“All lines of investigation will be exhausted, including journalistic activity,” said prosecutor Verónica Hernández.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom organization, said it was still verifying information about the murder of the two women.

In condemning the crime, the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, reported that a team had been deployed to capture the killers.

One of the most dangerous countries for journalists

Last Thursday, journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez, a columnist for the newspaper “El Debate”, was murdered in the state of Sinaloa. According to RSF and the NGO Artículo 19, this was the 9th homicide of a communicator in 2022 — that of the two journalists in Veracruz, so they are the 10th and 11th.

The authorities try to determine, in all cases, whether the crime was related to the victims’ work, an activity that according to private associations is difficult in areas with a large presence of organized crime, such as Veracruz.

“We ask the ministerial authority that the journalistic activity of both communicators be the main line of investigation of this cowardly crime”, indicated a statement from the Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists of Veracruz.

With around 150 journalists murdered since 2000, Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for the press, according to RSF.