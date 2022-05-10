Understand why Hungary is blocking EU’s top sanctions package against Russia | Ukraine and Russia

3 of 4 President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen (left), and Viktor Orban (right), Prime Minister of Hungary. — Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Viven Cher Benko/via Reuters

President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen (left), and Viktor Orban (right), Prime Minister of Hungary. — Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Viven Cher Benko/via Reuters