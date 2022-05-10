Unreal Engine 5 clip showcases beautiful next-gen visuals

This Monday (9), a post shared on Twitter went viral. The clip displays stunning visuals of a railway station in Unreal Engine 5 and easily confuses reality with fiction.

according to user Yurukuyaru, the new generation graphics engine was used in a prototype to reproduce the Etchū-Daimon station, located in the city of Imizu, Japan. Project volunteers converted the real scenario into a video game and showed a detailed look at the technology, to raise the graphical quality of the games.

The clip, which sets an atmosphere of terror, has technical information improved to the maximum, such as lights, reflections and shadows. Also, after a few seconds, the weather conditions change in the place, which is occupied by darkness, fog and many particle effects. See the video below:

Unreal Engine 5 in weight for the studios

The new version of the Epic Games graphics engine is already being applied by several developers. So far, studios like CI Games, Eidos Montreal, BioWare, CD Projekt RED and others are planning to implement the feature in their future projects.

What did you think of the demo? Do you believe that Unreal Engine 5 has the potential to revolutionize the gaming universe? Leave your opinion in the comments.