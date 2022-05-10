Video: Sky turns red in Chinese city and scares residents

A video circulating on social media shows the sky over the Chinese city of Zhoushan turning red under thick layers of fog. The phenomenon scared locals. The information is from the Daily Mail portal.















The sky over the Chinese city of Zhoushan, near Shanghai turned blood red tonight. I’m sure this is totally normal and not a harbinger of the apocalypse. Right? pic.twitter.com/CyXgzSsz8q — Tim McMillan (@LtTimMcMillan) May 9, 2022

On Sina Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, the images had 150 million views.

Some users reported that this bodes ill due to the way China is handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Accidents will happen,” wrote one netizen. “Started stocking up on supplies,” commented another.

Local media explained that the frightening phenomenon is a result of the refraction of light.

“When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols that refract and scatter light from fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public,” said the Zhoushan Meteorological Department.

Some people said on social media that the Tonga volcanic eruption in 2022 may have contributed to the refraction of light.