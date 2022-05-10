what to eat to avoid hyperglycemia?

Diabetes is a chronic disease that causes the body to stop producing the hormone insulin or hinders the action of this hormone that is produced in the pancreas through cells known as beta cells.

When the body stops producing insulin or has its action modified, there is an increase in blood glucose levels, that is, hyperglycemia. There are several risks of keeping blood sugar high in the bloodstream, including chronic blood sugar can lead to complications in the functioning of the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Patients with undiagnosed and untreated type 2 diabetes are more likely to have a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) or myocardial infarction.

Diet for people with diabetes

Basically, those who have diabetes need to maintain a balanced diet and restricted in amounts of refined sugars and simple carbohydrates. Prioritizing a diet rich in fiber sources, vegetables and whole grains.

Another recommendation that the patient diagnosed with diabetes needs to follow is not to go long periods without food. This prevents episodes of hypoglycemia, which is a drop in blood sugar levels, which can cause dizziness and fainting.

Snack for diabetics: discover the healthy option that does not disrupt glucose

To avoid going long hours without eating and at the same time not running the risk of raising blood sugar, the ideal is to bet on diets with fiber and protein sources that help to make you feel fuller for longer.

A study published in English showed that eating approximately 56 grams of almonds can reduce fasting blood glucose and insulin levels. Almond is a dried fruit of the almond tree, which has good amounts of protein.vitamin E, magnesium and monounsaturated fats that support good health.

So, if you get hungry, it’s worth consuming some almonds, besides being healthy, nutritious, they are great to ward off episodes of hyperglycemia.