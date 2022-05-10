Why Ukraine does not confirm or deny participation in apparent Russian attacks

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Why Ukraine does not confirm or deny participation in apparent Russian attacks 4 Views

  • Angel Bermúdez – @angelbermudez
  • BBC News World

ukrainian soldiers

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Since early April, fires and explosions have raged on Russian territory – which Moscow blames on Ukraine, while Kiev refuses to confirm or deny its possible involvement.

At around 5:50 am on April 1, a fuel depot caught fire in the Russian city of Belgorod, located less than 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

A video that circulated on social media, which was checked by the BBC, showed what appeared to be missiles falling on the facility as two helicopters passed, triggering a series of explosions that ended in a massive fireball.

Some media reported, based on footage from other videos, that two helicopters that appeared to be Mi-8s flew over other cities within hours of the explosions.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of launching an attack on the facility, and shortly afterward, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters entered Russian airspace at an extremely low altitude. and “launched a missile attack against a civilian-type fuel depot” on the outskirts of Belgorod.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian influencer arrested after posing naked in a sacred tree in Indonesia

Russian influencer Alina Fazleeva and her husband Andrey Fazleev attend a press conference in Denpasar, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved