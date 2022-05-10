Woman arrested for beating Barcelona metro security guards who demanded the use of masks against Covid-19 | World

A woman was arrested for beating security guards on the Barcelona metro in Spain on Sunday (8) after demanding that she and her friends wear masks against Covid-19.

The denunciation of the attack was made on the morning of this Monday (9) by the España Private Security Platformwhich represents workers in the sector.

According to the platform, one of the employees of the outsourced company, which provides services to the municipal transport system, received ten stitches in the head.

Reports from the sector representative say that the agents tried to contain a boy who reacted with violence after he and a group of friends were called attention for not wearing masks.

Footage taken by passengers on the other side of the platform shows two guards – wearing orange vests – holding a young man who responds with kicks.

Meanwhile, a woman starts to strike with a piece of wood to try to free her partner while two other boys run away. See at the beginning of the article.

Local press reports show that all four were involved in the action, and that they even prevented the closure of the wagons before being approached.

Only the woman and a boy were detained and taken to the police station, but they were released to answer for the crime in freedom on Monday.

The use of masks remains mandatory inside the Barcelona metro, as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aggressions like this have become common, according to the platform representing the workers. Last month, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Police in Catalonia) arrested three men for assault.