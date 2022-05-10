Xbox criticized after weekend server crash

A few days ago, a failure on Xbox servers made it impossible for users to be able to buy games, play games installed on their console or even start Cloud Gaming sessions.

This scenario also prevented users from opening applications such as Disney+ and Netflix, which led them to criticize server failures and online DRM.

One such critical voice is Parris Lilly, streamer and host at Xbox, who called for greater transparency from Microsoft about how its digital rights management (DRM) policies work.

“The Xbox flaws made it clear that something needs to change with their DRM policy,” Lilly wrote, “Games downloaded to my console should have a window to be offline and playable without checking in. Hopefully there’s a clarification and solution to avoid this problem again.”

“I’d like to see an Xbox Wire post informing you of how offline works on Xbox consoles,” Lilly said in a later message, “including what to do during a service outage, any lessons learned from this weekend outage, and any possible changes as a result.”

In turn, Jez Corden (Editor of Windows Central) reveals that these flaws may be due to the fact that some publishers want DRM checks even in offline games.

Another Twitter account named Does It Play? suggested that this was an Xbox specific issue and not found on other consoles.

Were you also affected by these Xbox glitches?

