Xi Jinping says good relationship between China and Germany contributes to world peace

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Xi Jinping says good relationship between China and Germany contributes to world peace 2 Views

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday afternoon.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rebellion in Ecuadorian prison leaves at least 43 dead | World

At least 43 inmates died and dozens were injured this Monday (9) in a new …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved