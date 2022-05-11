44 Civilian Bodies Found in Building in City Near Kharkiv | Ukraine and Russia

Some cities around Kharkiv were revisited on Tuesday (10) by Ukrainians. After the confirmation of the Russian retreat in the region, people were returning to the place.
In one of the residential buildings in the city of Izium, 44 bodies were found in the five-story building, according to the region’s governor, Oleh Synehubov.
A Ukrainian soldier places a projectile in a mortar in position in the city of Kharkiv. — Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko/REUTERS
Izium is located on a crucial route in the industrial region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, where the Russian offensive is now focused. Synehubov did not specify where the property was located.
Also during the speech, he spoke about cities neighboring Izium, such as Tsirkuny.
“There are many destroyed houses, many office buildings, schools. There are bodies, civilian bodies,” he said. The invaders did not even take the bodies of their own soldiers, they are on the streets, in private houses and so on. We still have a lot of work to do to clean everything up,” the governor said.
Cities retaken in Kharkiv Oblast
Tetiana Apatchenko, press officer for the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the main Ukrainian force in the area, confirmed that Ukrainian troops had recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv in recent days.
A Ukrainian soldier walks alongside a destroyed Russian main battle tank in the Kharkiv region (Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/REUTERS)
Yuriy Saks, adviser to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, said the successes are pushing Russian forces out of reach of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
“The Ukrainian armed forces’ military operations around Kharkiv, especially north and northeast of Kharkiv, are something of a success story,” Saks told Reuters.
“The Ukrainian army managed to push these war criminals into a line beyond the range of their artillery,” he added.
Ukrainian tanks close to attack points by Russian troops in Kharkiv (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)
The city of Kharkiv is close to the Russian border, in particular the city of Belgorod, where Russia claims to have suffered Ukrainian attacks.
“Ukrainians are getting closer to the Russian border. So all the gains the Russians made in the early days in northeastern Ukraine are increasingly disappearing,” said Neil Melvin of the Royal Institute of United Services in London.
In addition to its proximity to the territory, the region’s roads are important means of bringing supplies to troops in southern and southeastern Ukraine.
“They’re trying to get in and get behind the Russians to cut the supply lines, because that’s really one of their (the Russians’) main weaknesses,” he added.