Amazon Echo Show 15: The Bigger the Better? [Primeiras impressões]

The Amazon Echo Show 15 went on sale in Brazil in May 2022. The 15.6-inch screen equipped with Alexa works as a kind of interactive whiteboard and costs R$ 1,899. We have received a unit for testing and will take a closer look at this “Alexona”.

design

this is Amazon’s biggest smart screen with Alexa released so far and the idea is that it works as a kind of command center for the house. But, in practice, it also works to leave that reminder to buy that coffee that ran out, watch content (Netflix, TikTok, Prime Video or YouTube) while you’re cooking or just have an expensive picture frame.

The resolution is 1080p, that is, you can have a little Full HD TV with nice sharpness in places you don’t stay long. The brightness can be adjusted manually or in an automatic mode that responds to the lighting of the environment around you.

This Echo weighs a little over 2 kilos and the 15.6-inch screen has a white border around it, which is where the device’s camera is located (5 megapixels) and another black border, which makes the set bulky and looking like a picture framed on the wall.

Depending on the main use you want to have of the product, You can choose to leave it vertically or horizontally.. Anyone who wants to have Alexa hanging on the wall can use the installation kit with the bracket and plugs that come in the box.

The socket is on the back, near the power supply inlet. The wire to connect to the socket is 1.5 meters long and the power adapter has 30W — which by the way is huge and makes life difficult for those who want something more discreet, since the product only works plugged in.

Those who don’t want to drill holes in the wall can opt for the table or counter support, but it’s not officially being sold here in Brazil yet. Amazon said it will soon make the product available for R$149 or R$199, depending on the model.

Resources

Still on the back, two 1.6-inch speakers deliver audio. OK when watching video or listening to Alexa commands, but listening to music with better quality and clarity is not the strong point here.

At the top of the device, the built-in cover allows you to close the physical access to the camera. Also, this is where the microphone/camera and volume on/off buttons are located.

In addition to the classics of an Alexa — setting a timer, controlling other smart devices in the house, listening to jokes and all — one cool thing about the Echo Show 15’s navigation is the widgets. You can view a number of them at the same time, including weather, shopping list, notes like sticky notes, music, appointments and so on. It is also possible to view images from connected security cameras in picture in picture.

Processor

The Echo Show 15 is powered by the new Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. The great evolution is on account of the information, which previously needed to go to the cloud and is now processed at the end, that is, on the device itself. The chip’s most notable application is in the Echo Show 15’s facial recognition.because it can recognize a face registered on the device without having to do this external process.

This feature, called Visual ID, allows a number of customizations for the user. You can create a personalized greeting, personal notes, recently played songs, and so on.

In addition to this user’s facial recognition, the device’s camera also allows you to make video calls with anyone who has the Alexa app on their cell phone or other Echo Show device.

What do we think?

Summarizing our first contact with the Echo Show 15, it is an interesting smart display to be used in places like the kitchen, mainly. If you just want a screen on your Alexa for some basic commands, there are other cheaper options, like the Echo Show 8 and its 8-inch display — and more powerful speakers and camera, by the way.

Facial recognition here can be nice to have personalized content in a house with several people, but the size of the screen and this potential to decorate the environment in a more high tech and the possibility of watching some content with some comfort are still the biggest differentials.