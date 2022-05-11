Apple announces end of iPod after 20 years – 05/10/2022 – Tec

Apple announced on Tuesday (10) that it will no longer produce the iPod Touch, the latest model in the company’s line of music players.

The first iPod, in the line now called Classic, was released on October 23, 2001 in 5 and 10 Gb versions. The first version of the iPod Touch was released in 2007, the year the iPhone was launched.

In a note, the company says it will sell the 7th generation of the model, from 2019, while stocks last. In Brazil, the official price is R$ 1,610 for the version with 32 Gb of memory.

“Music has always been at our core at Apple, and bringing that to hundreds of millions of users like the iPod has impacted more than just the music industry – it has also redefined how music is discovered, heard and shared,” said Greg Joswiak. , Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing, in a note.

The iPod had already been put aside for some time by the company. While iPhones, iPads and Macs receive annual updates, the penultimate version of the Touch was released in 2015, four years before the last one.

“Today, the spirit of the iPod lives on. We’ve built an incredible music experience into all of our products. […] And Apple Music [serviço de streaming de música da empresa] delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio – there’s no better way to enjoy, discover and experience music.”