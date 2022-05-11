Apple cuts prices for iPads, Macs and accessories in Brazil

Apple has just made the second price adjustment at its official store in Brazil since the beginning of this year. Two months after reducing prices for iPhones, iPads, Macs and accessories, it is already possible to find models of watches, tablets, computers and accessories at an even lower price – but not as cheap as we would like.

Apple readjusts prices for several products in Brazil, but iPhones are left out (Image: Reproduction / Apple)

With iPhones out, all models of iPad, Macs, AirPods and Apple Watches had a drop of up to 1.5% in their values, with certain products getting up to R$1,229 cheaper.

The vast majority of products had reduced prices by around R$100, as is the case with all AirPods (up to R$101 cheaper).

The cheapest 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 also had a 1.5% price adjustment, falling from R$5,099 to R$5,022. The 40 mm Watch SE with GPS was BRL 55 cheaper, while the 44 mm model was BRL 60 cheaper.

Mac Pro rack was R$1,229 cheaper — but still expensive (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The biggest discount values ​​were for the more expensive models, such as Macs and, in particular, the Mac Pro, whose R$81,993 rack was R$1,229 cheaper, now sold at R$80,654.

Prices for all Apple products remain high, but it’s a little more optimistic to see the company lowering prices rather than raising them, especially given the current economy that could be used as an excuse.