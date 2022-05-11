Apple cuts product prices in Brazil for the 2nd time this year

Apple has carried out a new price adjustment on its products, as noted by the website MacMagazine. According to the publication, Mac, iPad models (including new ones), AirPods and Apple Watch, in addition to accessories, have had their prices reduced. This is the second price adjustment to a value below the previously applied that the company carries out in Brazil in 2022.

Price variations range between -1% and -1.5%, an average below the reductions applied by the company at the beginning of March. It is also worth mentioning that iPhones, apparently, did not have their prices changed. In this case, these are the new app prices for Macs:

MacBook Air M1 (Input) : from BRL 12,508 to BRL 12,320 (-1.5%)

MacBook Air M1 (high-end model) : from BRL 15,491 to BRL 15,258 (-1.5%)

MacBook Pro 13″ M1 (entry) : from BRL 16,645 to BRL 16,395 (-1.5%)

MacBook Pro 14″ M1 Pro (entry) : from BRL 25,979 to BRL 25,589 (-1.5%)

MacBook Pro 16″ M1 Pro (entry): from BRL 34,152 to BRL 33,675 (-1.3%)

Line of Mac computers with M1 chip released in 2020.

In the case of 24” iMacs, the price of the entry-level model dropped from R$16,934 to R$16,679 (-1.5%), while the more advanced model started to cost R$21,448 (-1.3%). compared to BRL 21,739. The entry-level Mac mini M1, in turn, went from R$8,370 to R$8,244 (-1.5%), while the model with an M1 chip and 512 GB of storage went from R$10,770 to R$10,644 (- 1.1%).

Recent company launch, Mac Studio also had price reductions. With the M1 Max chip, the computer now costs BRL 22,654 (-1.5%), compared to BRL 22,999; the price of the model with the M1 Ultra chip dropped from R$46,999 to R$46,454 (-1.1%).

Apple Watch, AirPods and iPads

All Apple Watch models had their prices increased by -1.5%. In the base model of the Apple Watch Series 7, with a 41mm aluminum case and GPS only, the value dropped from R$5,099 to R$5,022, while the same model with a 45mm case had a reduction from R$5,435 to R$5,353 .

The new iPad mini 6 is also a little cheaper in Brazil.

AirPods also saw a -1.5% price reduction. The 2nd generation models went from R$1,579 to R$1,555, while the 3rd generation dropped from R$2,296 to R$2,261. The AirPods Pro went from R$2,870 to R$2,826, and the AirPods Max now cost R$6,590. The value of iPads also followed the timid reduction:

9th generation iPad (Wi-Fi, 64 GB): from R$3,848 to R$3,790 (-1.5%)

iPad mini 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 64 GB): from R$5,965 to R$5,875 (-1.5%)

iPad Air 5th generation (Wi-Fi, 64 GB): from R$6,799 to R$6,697

11″ iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128 GB): from R$10,391 to R$10,235

12.9″ iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128 GB): from BRL 14,240 to BRL 14,026 (-1.5%)

All Apple tablet models, including the Wi-Fi + LTE versions and different storage options, had the same -1.5% price increase. The same is true for accessories — in the case of the Apple Watch, some bands ranged from -1% to -1.5%.