BBC journalist battling cancer is cited by presenter

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, 51, was emotional as she praised the testimony of Deborah James, 40, who is battling terminal cancer, during the paper’s showing on Tuesday.

Reid said that the journalist, who has been living with advanced-stage bowel cancer for five years, managed to raise more than US$900,000, equivalent to R$4.6 million at current prices, for her GoFundMe fund after the publication of the your text on social media.

The fund was created for people struggling with the disease and aims to help those most in need with the costs of treatment. The presenter revealed that she did her part by contributing a large amount and praised the journalist:

Calling Deborah ‘extremely inspiring and extremely influential’, Susanna added: ‘Increasing this amount will have an extremely positive effect. The impact she is having is fantastic and so we send our love’

Still on display in the newspaper. the disease specialist, Dr. Hilay Jones said that James ‘undoubtedly saved many lives’ by raising awareness of bowel cancer.

“She is an extraordinary person. She has always tried to remove the stigma of bowel cancer with humor and good humor. She has fought all odds and exhausted all active treatments. She is loved by the nation now, she really made it fun.” added.

Last Monday, Sarah James published a farewell text on her Instagram account amid the fight against the disease.

The BBC podcast host and columnist for The Sun wrote an emotional message to fans saying her body “just can’t go on anymore”. The disease was discovered in December 2016 at an advanced stage.