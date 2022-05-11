Beach house washed away by US waves; Watch VIDEO | World

A beach house was washed away by the force of the waves in the United States, US authorities said on Tuesday (10). Watch the VIDEO above .

The incident was recorded off the coast of Rodanthe, in the state of North Carolina. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, according to local guards.

In a statement, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore environmental service, responsible for the area, said this was the second house washed away in 24 hours.

Beach house washed away by US waves — Photo Courtesy of Cape Hatteras National Seashore

“The beach off Ocean Drive [avenida] is closed and law enforcement authorities will close Ocean Drive soon. Visitors are advised to stay away from the beach in this area.”

Over the past three days, a low-pressure system has brought strong winds and big waves to the North Carolina coast, wreaking havoc in the region.