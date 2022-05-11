Breadfruit has benefits you can’t even imagine! Know what they are and discover different ways to consume

Salvador, May 10, 2022, by Adriele Barros – A breadfruit, which is also known as jackfruit, is a tree that can reach 20 meters in height. Its fruits can be boiled, fried, sautéed and even baked. Want to know more about? Keep reading.

the pulp of breadfruit It is rich in vitamins and minerals beneficial to your health. This fruit is a source of simple carbohydrates, potassium, calcium, vitamins and many other micro and macro nutrients. So, read on and discover some of the benefits of jackfruit and some ways to consume it.

Breadfruit benefits

THE breadfruit is praised as a food with health benefits. For example, this fruit is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds. What’s more, the nutrients in the fruit also help to lower cholesterol, fight infections and maintain the health of the skin and hair. So check out some more benefits of breadfruit.

Promotes heart health

As a good source of potassium, breadfruit helps to lower blood pressure and control heart rate by reducing the effects of sodium. The presence of fiber also helps to reduce bad cholesterol, preventing its absorption in the intestine, and triglyceride levels, one of the main causes of heart attacks.

It’s good for the skin

Regular consumption of fruit juice gives the skin a silky and youthful appearance. Due to the content of vitamin C, according to an article published by eCycle, the fruit helps to promote the production of collagen, responsible for the elasticity of the skin.

diabetes control

THE breadfruit It is a superfood for diabetics. Its fibers consume a lot of energy to be digested, so it helps to control the level of energy storage, depleting blood sugar.

s bone health

To strengthen bones and keep them away from disease, one of the most important nutrients besides calcium is omega fatty acids. In this way, the breadfruit meets these requirements and ensures the maintenance of good bone health.

breadfruit recipe

One of the hundreds of ways to prepare breadfruit is by making a bobó. So keep reading and find out more about this recipe. Know the ingredients:

3 kg of breadfruit;

150 grams of dried shrimp;

200 ml of coconut milk;

150 ml of palm oil;

1 kg of shelled shrimp fillet;

3 ripe tomatoes, chopped;

2 chopped onions;

3 tablespoons of chopped coriander;

3 tablespoons of chopped chives;

1 tablespoon of minced garlic;

2 tablespoons of sweet olive oil;

1 lemon.

Method of preparation

Cook the breadfruit with salt to taste, then peel and mash until pureed and set aside. Second, wash the shrimp fillets with lemon and season as desired.

Then, place your prawns in a pan with the spices and sweet oil. Let it cook for 1 minute, then add the palm oil and then the coconut milk. Finally, add the dried shrimp and cook for another 3 minutes. Then slowly add the breadfruit puree and cook for another 1 minute. Finally, serve with white rice.

Therefore, we at Agro Notícias hope to have been able to clarify the benefits of breadfruit and clarified why you need to include this fruit in your diet.

