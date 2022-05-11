Casal brings together innovative health services in Serra Talhada – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism in Serra Talhada and Region

Photos: Farol de Notícias / Celso Garcia / Personal Archive

Published at 3:50 am this Wednesday (11)

With the vast development of Serra Talhada as the fourth health center in Pernambuco, local professionals are investing to bring innovative services and treatments to the city. The report of News Lighthouse went to see the work of a couple of health professionals, the speech therapist Ana Karolina Sampaio and the nurse Hugo Leonardo are new to pioneering services in the region.

Ana Karolina Sampaio, works as a speech therapist in her space at the Audio Serra clinic, which has already accumulated 10 years of experience in the area. In her office, she performs clinical and occupational audiometry for companies, ear and tongue tests in newborns, conventional therapy, photobiomodulation that was previously known as laser therapy. And now, the specialist is bringing a pioneering technique to the region, Neoromodulation.

Ana Karolina explained that the procedure is essential for patients with Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) sequelae. “This Neuromodulation acts directly on the brain by electrical stimulation. It is not an invasive technique, but it is quite effective in the process of recovering from aphasia, when the patient loses speech. We even take this technique for home treatments, for those patients who have mobility difficulties”, detailed the speech therapist.

The professional also explained that speech therapy is an area that encompasses several professionals who seek to improve their communication and diction. “Teachers, professionals from different areas can find in Speech-Language Pathology techniques, exercises and therapies to improve their work. In the world there are also many cases of people with Autism and there has been a growing demand for the office”, she concluded.

NURSING CLINIC

Alongside his wife, following the interview and commenting on details, the nurse Hugo Leonardo has specializations in Occupational Nursing, Nephrology, Hospital Care, Public and Hospital Management, Dermato with an emphasis on wounds and a master’s degree in Public Health. By the end of the month he should open his Nursing Clinic, the first space in the area in Serra Talhada.

“I started working as a work nurse here in Pernambuco with Construtora Odebrecht, in Ceará, Piauí, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pará and returned to Serra Talhada because of my family. I worked at Hospital Eduardo Campos, at São Vicente and at Salgueiro, today I am a preceptor at Fens, at Uninassau in Nursing and Physiotherapy courses and now I am going to open my office for specialized treatments in Nursing. It’s ready, we’re just waiting for the council’s license. I believe that by the end of the month we should open it”, Hugo pointed out.

The nursing clinic will be specialized in the treatment of venous ulcers, arterial ulcers, diabetic foot and debridement of wounds, scars and other wounds. Hugo explained that services are also available at home.

“We serve patients of all ages, here in Serra Talhada we have several cases of diabetic feet. It is a disease that has an interesting characteristic for leaving the limbs of the extremities numb, a decrease in sensitivity. Therefore, the importance of diabetics to always be looking at their feet, they may not feel a bruise and arrive for the treatment of the wound and be huge and serious. We also have many cases of bedridden patients who suffer pressure injuries, the famous scars. We do the follow-up and evolution of these patients,” he said.

SERVICE

Ana Karolina Sampaio works at Audio Serra located at Rua Floriano Peixoto, nº 925 – AABB. The contact phone is (87) 99993-2339. Follow them on Instagram @audio_serra.

Hugo Leonardo works at Rua Coronel Cornélio Soares, nº 810 – Centro. Contact numbers are (87) 3831-1601 and (87) 98122-1213. Follow him on Instagram @hugoleonardo.feridas.