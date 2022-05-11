Cause of death of woman during exercise at Paraíso gym points to stroke

After evaluations and investigations by the Legal Medical Institute, the death of Ana Lúcia Sousa e Silva, 41 years old, was declared on her death certificate, that the cause of her death was due to a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). According to the report, the woman felt sick while performing physical exercises at a gym in Paraíso do Tocantins, in the central region of the state. The autonomous woman was rescued by the Fire Department, but could not resist and died in hospital on Monday (9), the date of the event.

The report also informs that the woman had, in addition to the stroke, a brain aneurysm. Ana Lúcia’s body was veiled and buried in the city of Chapada de Areia/TO, 90 km from the capital.

According to the information, Ana Lúcia began to convulse during the exercise. At the time of care, rescuers found the woman lying on the floor and unconscious. Family members registered a report and an investigation was opened by the Civil Police to determine the cause of death. The owner of the gym testified on Tuesday (10), but did not comment on the case.

The State Department of Health (SES) reported that the patient was admitted to the Hospital Regional de Paraíso in a serious condition and, despite the efforts of the multidisciplinary team, died. “SES-TO regrets the death of the patient and sympathizes with her family and friends at this time of pain”.