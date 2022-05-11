Coroner points to stroke as cause of death of woman who fell ill during gym training | Tocantins

The death certificate of Ana Lúcia Sousa Silva, 41, states that the cause of death was a stroke. She felt sick while exercising at a gym in Paraíso do Tocantins, in the central region of the state, was rescued, but could not resist and died in hospital this Monday (9).

The autonomous woman’s body was veiled this Tuesday (10) and buried in the Chapada de Areia cemetery. In addition to stroke, the death certificate also indicates cerebral aneurysm as the cause of death.

Relatives told the TV Anhanguera report that the woman was doing squats on a gym machine, when she felt sick and fell with the bar used in physical exercise. She was rescued by the Fire Department and taken to the Regional Hospital of Paraíso do Tocantins.

Witnesses told firefighters that Ana Lúcia began to convulse during the exercise, but could not say whether she hit her head during the fall. At the time of care, rescuers found the woman lying on the floor and unconscious.

An investigation was opened by the Civil Police to determine the death. The owner of the gym testified on Tuesday (10), but declined to comment on the case.